Nushrratt Bharuccha Raises The Temperature In In This Gown

Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her impeccable style and trendsetting fashion choices. Recently, the actress showcased her fashion choices once again at the promo event for her upcoming film Akelli, stealing the spotlight in a stunning black gown by the renowned label Coperni.

The outfit featured captivating shoulder details that added an edgy twist to the ensemble. The daring cut-out details revealed glimpses of skin, showcasing Nushrratt’s confidence and her penchant for pushing fashion boundaries. The thigh-high slit brought an element of drama, allowing the actress to flaunt her toned legs with grace and poise. Her ensemble was masterfully put together by her fashion stylist, Samidha Wangnoo. Nushrratt’s luscious tresses cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face in a subtle manner. A portion of her hair was elegantly tied in a back-brushed look, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

For the makeup, Nushrratt’s beauty was nothing short of mesmerizing. Her eyes were the highlight of the makeup, adorned with a sultry smokey eyeshadow that added an air of mystery. The well-defined black eyeliner and kohl intensified her gaze, while mascara brought depth. The carefully drawn eyebrows framed her face, contributing to an effortless look. Her contoured cheeks added a hint of dimension and radiance. The final touch was a subtle shade of nude lipstick that perfectly balanced the boldness of her eyes, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

In another stunning outfit styled by Samidha Wangnoo, Nushrratt Bharuccha graced the scene in a flowing black dress that radiated elegance. Her hair, elegantly gathered in a chic bun, added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. Choosing to accessorize with striking oversized jhumkas, Nushrratt perfectly balanced her attire with a hint of traditional charm. Nushrratt’s makeup, as always, was a masterpiece in itself. Her smokey eye shadow matched perfectly with the precise black eyeliner and kohl. The actress completed her look with a shade of subtle nude lipstick.

Nushratt’s fondness for fashionable choices, particularly her affinity for slit dresses, shines through her Instagram profile. Just recently, the actress graced her followers with a stunning appearance in an elegant black gown. The gown, adorned with one-shoulder intricacies, cut-out mesh details at the torso and waist, and a daring thigh-high slit, truly accentuated her style. For the accessories, she opted for statement golden earrings and a delicate bracelet from the collection of Sakshi Jhunjhunwala.