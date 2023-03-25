High blood pressure has become a pressing issue today due to an increase in the amount of processed food and unhealthy options. Moreover, a sedentary lifestyle only adds to the problem and that has led to an increase in blood pressure problems among youth around the world. Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee has shed light on the causes and natural treatments of blood pressure in her Instagram post.

The post was captioned with a long essay on the causes and risks of high blood pressure. The post, however, discussed the natural ways to deal with high blood pressure and get it under control without any medication. These natural methods are:

Advertisement

Lose weight – It is important to lose weight as it has the most immediate effect on controlling blood pressure. Being overweight can lead to suffering from high blood pressure and hence heart problems.

Avoid intoxication – Smoking and drinking can increase your blood pressure and clot your arteries. To cleanse your body, it is important to control alcohol intake and stop smoking as it is extremely injurious to your health.

Walking – Walking can help you regulate your blood pressure. Regular walks are the most ideal exercise for hypertensives according to the expert nutritionist.

Fish – Eating fish twice or thrice a week can help in controlling blood pressure. If you cannot have fish so many times a week, you can also opt to take fish oil supplements to lower blood pressure, says Anjali.

Vegetable juice – Anjali suggests drinking vegetable juice made out of wheatgrass is “especially beneficial" as it can help control blood pressure.

Advertisement

Garlic – Consumption of garlic is known to lower blood pressure. It reduces cholesterol and triglyceride levels too which further helps in lowering blood pressure in hypertensives. Along with having it in food, garlic can also be consumed in the form of capsules made out of its extracts which can be availed from ayurvedic pharmacies.

Stalks – Eating fresh stalks of celery every day can help reduce high blood pressure. Consumption of celery stalks can also help in reducing weight, further helping you keep your blood pressure in control, says Anjali.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here