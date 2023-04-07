Oats- Based Healthy Sehri Recipes That You Can Try Out This Ramzan

Ramzan is a time for reflection, spiritual growth and strengthening bonds with family and friends. For individuals observing the fast during this period, Sehri is a crucial meal consumed before sunrise that provides the necessary nourishment and energy, to keep you going. While one might want to binge on fatty food during mealtime, it is always advisable to include a few healthy things here and there just to maintain an overall sanctity when it comes to your health and the food choices that you make.

Here are two healthy and light food ideas that you can definitely incorporate into your daily Sehri meal options-

Orange-Carrot Oats Ka Kheer

This a good twist to the kind of kheer that we normally consume but the best part about it is because there are oats involved in the making of it, the dish is immediately elevated to being incredibly healthy for all age groups.

Ingredients:-

Roasted Quaker Oats Skimmed milk Grated carrots Green cardamom Orange zest Chopped Almonds Honey (optional)

Method:-



Roast 15g Oats. Boil 300ml skimmed milk. Add grated carrots & simmer for 10 minutes. Add roasted Quaker Oats & stir. When Kheer thickens, add honey (optional), cardamom powder and orange zest. Cook for a few minutes, stirring constantly. Add chopped almonds and serve hot.

Classic PB&J Oatmeal

Nothing beats a good PB&J sandwich but just imagine incorporating a similar sentiment and taste to your Sehri meal in the form of a good old oatmeal. Well, it cannot get any better than that.

Ingredients:-

Unsweetened Milk or Plain Water Your favourite peanut butter Oats Brown sugar Kosher Salt Strawberry Jam or any other jam that you fancy

Method:-

Start by cooking the oats in water or milk (completely based on your preference). Once the oats are cooked, separate them into two bowls. Next, incorporate peanut butter into the first bowl and then add jam to the other one. Once done, take a bigger bowl and add both sets. Before mixing the entire batch add a tinge of Kosher salt and brown sugar to keep the taste balanced and voila, you are through.

