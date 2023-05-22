October 14 Solar Eclipse: How It Affects Zodiac Signs

Eclipses are crucial phenomena that have a profound effect on both our daily lives and the world we live in. According to astronomy, an eclipse is when one celestial body gets obscured by another. When three heavenly bodies align, an eclipse happens. 20 April 2023 saw the first solar eclipse of the year. Another solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on October 14. The second solar eclipse will not be visible in India but can be experienced in Africa and America. Although this solar eclipse would not affect any zodiac sign that much, Bhopal-based astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma has shared some insights into the solar eclipse’s negative effects on some signs.

As per Hitendra Kumar Sharma, the zodiac signs that will be majorly affected include Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and Libra.

Aries

Aries people need to stay wary of a possible betrayal. This solar eclipse would prove inauspicious to the people of Aries. The people with whom you are close will likely betray you. So keep a watchful eye if you find anything suspicious.

Taurus

People who have Taurus as their zodiac sign will also be negatively affected by the upcoming October 14 solar eclipse. Chances are that you will lose a significant amount of money or property and belongings during this period, incur losses, and even fall prey to defamation. It is important to stay alert during this phase.

Leo

The other zodiac sign that will bear the repercussions of the solar eclipse is people belonging to Leo. You need to be cautious of spending excessive amounts of money on needless items. Monetary investments are likely to cause hefty losses as well. You need to be extra careful in terms of monetary transactions.

Virgo

Astrologer Hitendra Kumar Sharma believes that Virgo people will also face negative outcomes from the solar eclipse, due to happen on October 14. People who have Virgo as their zodiac must remain sceptical of their friends as they might cause trouble in their life. You should also steer clear of arguments.

Libra

Libras will remain stressed during the solar eclipse for irrelevant matters. Your peace of mind might get significantly affected. So you should devote your time to praying to God. It will declutter your mind from unnecessary things.