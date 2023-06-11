On The Path Of Self-Realisation

Mahalakshmi - The Evolution film, marks an exciting moment for the Immaculate Ideal Human Foundation (IIHF), a devoted group of practitioners of Sahaja Yoga Meditation. This film serves as a follow-up to their highly acclaimed production, “Grihalakshmi - The Awakening," which received widespread acclaim from audiences all over the globe.

Expanding on the achievements of their previous cinematic endeavor, “Mahalakshmi - The Evolution" explores the profound path of self-discovery and personal growth through the practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation. Helmed by visionary directors and inspired by the enlightening teachings of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, this film seeks to motivate and enable individuals to awaken their inherent divine energy, referred to as Kundalini Shakti, thereby unleashing their utmost capabilities.

IIHF’s films stand out due to their pioneering approach to cinema. In the screenings of “Grihalakshmi - The Awakening," attendees were granted a remarkable chance to undergo self-realization right within the cinema halls, an unprecedented event in the annals of global cinema. This immersive and illuminating encounter left viewers profoundly touched and introduced them to a previously unexplored realm of self-discovery.