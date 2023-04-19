Trends :Eid 2023 DateEid-UL-Fitr WishesEid 2023 Mehndi DesignAkshaya Tritiya 2023World Heritage Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » On This Earth Day, Follow These 5 Tips To Make Your Kitchen Sustainable

On This Earth Day, Follow These 5 Tips To Make Your Kitchen Sustainable

Earth Day 2023: Every year on April 22, people throughout the world celebrate Earth Day to spread awareness of environmental issues and inspire action. Here are 5 ideas for eco-friendly and sustainable kitchen upgrades

Advertisement

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 17:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Earth Day 2023: Reducing food waste is one of the simplest ways to make your kitchen more sustainable.
Earth Day 2023: Reducing food waste is one of the simplest ways to make your kitchen more sustainable.

EARTH DAY 2023: Earth Day is an annual event celebrated globally on April 22 to raise awareness and encourage people to take action towards protecting our environment. This day serves as a reminder of the critical role we play in preserving the natural resources that sustain life on Earth. One of the ways you can contribute to the cause is by making your daily habits more sustainable, starting with your homes. By adopting these practices, you can reduce your carbon footprint, conserve resources, and help create a healthier planet for future generations. Here are 5 tips on how to make your kitchen greener and more sustainable.

Reduce food waste

Advertisement

One of the easiest ways to make your kitchen more sustainable is by reducing food waste. You can do this by planning your meals and only buying what you need. Try to use up leftovers instead of throwing them away. Composting food scraps is also an excellent way to reduce waste while creating nutrient-rich soil for your garden.

Use reusable bags and containers

Instead of using single-use plastic bags and containers, opt for reusable ones. Invest in some quality containers and cloth bags that can be washed and reused. This will not only reduce waste but also save you money in the long run.

ALSO READ: World Liver Day 2023: Dos and Don’ts to Maintain a Healthy Liver

RELATED NEWS

Use energy-efficient appliances

Advertisement

Using energy-efficient appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and stoves can significantly reduce your energy consumption. Look for appliances with the Energy Star rating, which shows they meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the government.

Use natural cleaning products

Most conventional cleaning products contain harmful chemicals that can harm the environment and your health. Instead, opt for natural cleaning products like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice. These products are not only eco-friendly but also safe for your family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: World Liver Day 2023: Symptoms of Liver Disease and Ways to Keep it Healthy

Grow your own herbs and vegetables

Growing your own herbs and vegetables can reduce your carbon footprint. It also ensures that you have access to fresh, healthy produce. If you don’t have space for a garden, consider growing herbs and vegetables in pots or containers.

Remember, even a small step towards saving the environment can make a big difference. Happy Earth Day!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 19, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 17:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics