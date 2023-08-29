On Your Next Jaipur Trip, Don't Forget To Visit This Shop For Its Signature Delicious Lassi

Rajasthani dishes are famous for their aromatic and spicy flavours and many sweets. But this one shop in Jaipur has been attracting people from near and far for its delicious lassi. Be it summer or winter, people throng to the place to drink a cool and refreshing drink of lassi. Reportedly, politicians and even a few Bollywood stars have visited this shop to enjoy this drink at Lassiwala, located at MI Road, Panchbatti. The shop has gained fame for selling traditional curd-based drinks and has attained a loyal customer base for its quintessential Indian drink.

What makes this Jaipur lassi so famous and special is that it is served in a big kulhad that enhances the taste even more. Lassi is a cool beverage that is made by machine from curd by coagulating the milk. Sugar and finely ground ice are put in the machine along with the curd and it is churned for a few minutes to prepare the lassi. After the lassi is made, a layer of cream is added to the drink which kicks up the taste quotient by multiple notches.