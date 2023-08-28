Onam 2023: A Celebration of Kerala's Culture and Traditions That is Cherished Around the World!

ONAM 2023: Onam is observed across Kerala with immense enthusiasm and fervour. The much-celebrated festival began on August 20 and will wrap up on August 31 this year. The 10-day-long Onam celebrations, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are observed all over the state as people commemorate the return of King Mahabali/Maveli. Each of the Onam days - Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam - carries significant importance.

Falling within the month of Chingam in the Malayalam Calendar, this festivity aligns with the months of August and September in the Gregorian calendar.

Onam Significance Beyond Kerala

While primarily celebrated in Kerala, Onam’s spirit reaches far beyond the state, captivating people all across India and transcending regional boundaries. It’s a cherished festival for Malayalis across the country, blending religious respect with cultural expressions.

Over ten days, each day holds special rituals. During Onam, people wake up early, clean their homes, decorate with flowers, make colourful Pookalam designs, prepare a feast called Onam Sadhya with many dishes, and create beautiful rice flour patterns on their doorsteps.

The festive period brings new clothes, traditional jewellery, and gifts exchanged among loved ones. Men wear mundu, boys style Pattu Pavada, and women choose elegant Kasavu sarees. Festivities also include games, boat races, Pulikali (people dressed as tigers), and even archery.

Onam History

Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year known as Kolla Varsham. This harvest festival welcomes back the benevolent demon King Mahabali/Maveli to his cherished homeland, Kerala.

In the realm of legend, King Mahabali triumphed over the Gods and governed all three realms. Renowned for his generosity and wisdom, his popularity made the Gods uneasy. Turning to Lord Vishnu for aid, they invoked his fifth incarnation - Vamana, the Brahmin dwarf.

PHOTOS: Onam Pookalam Designs: 10 Beautiful and Simple Rangoli Patterns for Thiruvonam 2023