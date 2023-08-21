Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes That Will Help Your Fitness Goals Amidst Festivities

Onam is here and it is definitely time to think of some amazing recipes that you can dish out for your friends and family. However, if you are a fitness freak in your family or are one yourself then festivities could mean a few extra calories than normal times and that eventually can cause severe hindrance to one’s fitness goals. So, how does one go about it?

Well, one can always spin around traditional recipes and give them a healthy touch. By doing so, not only is the meal tasty but your dear ones can enjoy and indulge in them absolutely guilt-free.

Here are two such healthy recipes that you can most certainly whip up this Onam for your friends and family-

Oats Payasam By Pearle Maaney | Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

½ cup of Oats

1 ½ cups Skim Milk

½ cup Sugar (Optional)

½ cup Ghee (Optional)

Cashews ~ as desired

1 pinch of Cardamom Powder

Method:

Roast cashew nuts till golden and set them aside. To the same pan, add oats. Toast and roast them till they’re golden. Then pour milk and mix. Cook until it turns thick. Then add cardamom powder and sugar (optional). Mix until it dissolves. Pour a little ghee (optional) and stir. Transfer Oats Payasam to a serving bowl.

Garnish with Cashew Nuts. Serve hot or warm!

Oats Unniyappams By Richa Gupta | Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Quaker Oats Multigrain Mix

½ cup Whole Wheat Flour

15 reseeded dates, soaked in hot water

2 ripe bananas

¼ cup coconut bits

1 tbsp black sesame seeds

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt (Optional)

1 tbsp Ghee (Optional)

Method: