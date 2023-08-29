When is Onam? Thiruvonam 2023 Date, Spiritual Significance, Puja Rituals and Shubh Muhurat for Kerala’s Harvest Festival

ONAM THIRUVONAM 2023: Onam is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali people of Kerala. The festival is a celebration of the homecoming of King Mahabali, a benevolent ruler who is said to have brought prosperity to the land. Onam is a time for family and friends to come together and enjoy a variety of traditional foods, games, and dances. The festival is a symbol of hope and renewal, and it is a time to reflect on the good things in life. This year Onam is being celebrated from August 20 to August 31.

Thiruvonam 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Thiruvonam is the most important day of the Onam festival. It falls on August 31 in 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram will begin on August 29 at 2:43 am and end at 11:50 pm.

Spiritual Significance

Onam is a harvest festival that celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali. According to legend, Mahabali was a benevolent king who ruled Kerala with justice and compassion. He was so loved by his people that they prayed for his return after his death. Their prayers were answered, and Mahabali returned to Kerala for one day every year.

Onam Puja Rituals

Onam is celebrated with a variety of puja rituals. Family members wake up early in the morning and wear new traditional clothes and worship the Thrikkakara appam or Vaman Vishnu Idols. Women then make different Pookkalam or floral rangoli on the east side of their homes. They also light lamps and sing Onam songs to welcome King Mahabali.

A swinging ceremony is performed on Thiru Onam, in which a swing is slung on the high branch of a tree. On the third day, people invite their friends and family and celebrate Onam Sadya. They cook 13 dishes including rice, avial, curd and payasam and serve it on a fresh banana leave.

These rituals vary from region to region, but some common rituals include:

Apookalam: This is a flower rangoli that is created in front of the home. It is said to welcome King Mahabali.

Onam Sadya: This is a traditional Kerala feast that is eaten on Onam. The feast typically includes a variety of dishes, such as rice, curries, vegetables, and sweets.