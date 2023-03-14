Every year, the world witnesses over 1 crore people die of cancer, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report. The cases of cancer, a deadly disease, are increasing rapidly in India. According to India Against Cancer reports, about 27 lakh people are undergoing cancer treatment in the country. In 2020, about 8.5 lakh people died of cancer in India. A scientific paper published in the National Library of Medicine states that if we follow a healthy lifestyle, cancer can be cured completely. According to the reports, around 5 to 10 percent of cancer cases are genetic. All other cancers are caused by unhealthy lifestyle patterns. The consumption of alcohol and smoking tobacco, and cigarettes are mainly responsible for cancer. Most mouth cancer i.e. oral cancer occurs due to smoking or having tobacco and gutkha. If diagnosed early on time, then cancer can be cured completely.

Dr Aditya Sarin (Associate Consultant, Cancer Department, Sir Gangaram Hospital) told News18 Hindi that if there is cancer from the mouth to the trachea, then it is considered oral cancer. Oral cancer can occur in the mouth, under the tongue, in the lining of the lips, gums, tongue or cheeks. If cancer cells generate in the windpipe, it is known as oropharyngeal cancer. There are several types of oral cancer, but the most common one is squamous cell carcinoma. 9 out of 10 people with oral cancer suffer from squamous cell carcinoma.

Oral Cancer Symptoms

- Dr Aditya Sarin explains that when someone is diagnosed with cancer in the mouth, they usually have trouble swallowing food.

- Apart from this, blisters or ulcers occur inside the mouth, which does not heal even after taking medicines.

- Those who eat tobacco, their teeth start getting pale and even blisters form inside the mouth. The health expert further said that oral cancer is very painful, and does not go away despite treatment.

- Lumps can also occur in the neck and throat. The gum or tooth becomes loose too.

- Lips and tongue become numb. White and red patches start forming in the lining of the mouth and tongue, and even there is a change in the voice.

Oral Cancer Causes

According to the doctor, cigarette smoking, consuming tobacco and gutkha are responsible for most cases of oral cancer. Drinking alcohol and human papillomavirus (HPV) can also be responsible for this.

