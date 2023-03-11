It is important to follow a proper diet to maintain your overall well-being. Without a doubt, fruits are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you are dealing with obesity, then there are several fruit juices which you should avoid consuming. Below, we have mentioned 5 fruit juices which should not be consumed regularly if you are obese.

Orange Juice

The sunshine-coloured drink contains vitamin C, potassium, 15% DV of thiamine, and 15% DV of folate, along with other phytochemicals. It also contains 24 grams of sugar. If you are a patient with obesity, it is advised to limit the consumption of orange juice as it can cause a spike and crash in blood sugar, which may cause weight gain, just like soda does.

Mango Juice

Mango contains a high level of calories as compared to other fruits. Its juice has more sugar and less fibre, which is why it is suggested to limit the consumption of mango juice. It is said that mango juice contains high-calorie carbohydrates which increase weight rapidly. In addition, the glycemic index of mango is low, which is why even a blood sugar patient should not consume too much mango.

Avocado Juice

Avocado juice contains healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. If you are someone who is dealing with the problem of obesity, then you should limit the consumption of avocado juice. Avocado is among the high-calorie fruits that provide nutritious calories for weight gain.

Banana juice

Bananas contain a lot of fibre and are beneficial for your overall health, but consuming bananas in the form of juices can prove to be harmful to obese people. If you are looking out for ways to reduce weight, then it is a sign that you should stop consuming bananas at least in the form of juices.

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple juice is a delicious and nutritious drink that offers numerous health benefits. The concoction of mango and pineapple juice is not a suitable option for obese patients. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this juice promotes weight gain. This blend is beneficial for people who are looking to gain weight and build muscle.

