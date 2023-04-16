Orange To Blueberry, Fruit Lemonades To Try This Summer To Beat The Heat

Summers are finally here. It is that time of the year when the scorching Sun makes one experience fatigue and dehydration. The only solution is to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even when you’re not feeling thirsty. There are also varieties of drinks that can help you feel fresh and energetic. The demand for lemonades increases around this time. Are you bored of having the same classic lemonade repeatedly? Fret not! There are different types of lemonades, which can help you feel refreshed and are healthy too. From oranges to mangoes, here are some fruit lemonades that you should try this summer:

1) Strawberry Lemonade: This is a popular variation of lemonade that adds the sweetness and tartness of fresh strawberries to the mix. Blend fresh strawberries with lemon juice, water, and sugar or honey in a blender. Strain the mixture to remove any seeds or pulp, and pour it over ice. Garnish with a strawberry slice or a lemon wheel for a delightful strawberry twist to your lemonade.

2) Watermelon Lemonade: This is a delightful and refreshing drink that offers numerous benefits. It is an excellent source of hydration due to its high water content, making it a perfect choice to quench your thirst during a hot day. Watermelon and lemon are both rich in antioxidants, such as Vitamin C, which can help support a healthy immune system and protect against oxidative stress caused by free radicals. It will altogether make a perfect summer drink.

3) Mango Lemonade: Mango is loaded with antioxidants like beta-carotene and Vitamin E, which can help fight against free radicals and promote healthy skin. Mango lemonade is also a good source of dietary fibre, which can aid in digestion and support gut health. The natural sweetness of mango can satisfy your sweet tooth without added sugars, making it a healthier alternative to sugary beverages.

4) Blueberry Lemonade: This drink is rich in antioxidants like anthocyanin, which can help to fight inflammation and promote heart health. Lemon juice adds a tangy kick and provides Vitamin C, which can help boost collagen production for healthy skin. Simply blend fresh blueberries with lemon juice, water, and sugar or honey in a blender. Strain the mixture to remove any skins or seeds, and pour it over ice. Garnish with a few blueberries or a lemon wheel for a refreshing and vibrant blueberry lemonade.

5) Orange Lemonade: This drink is packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and electrolytes, making it a healthy beverage choice that can boost immunity, aid digestion, and keep you hydrated. To make orange lemonade, mix freshly squeezed orange juice and lemon juice with water and add honey or sugar to it. Stir well and serve over ice for a refreshing summer drink.

