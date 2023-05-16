Trends :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Oscar-Winner Lupita Nyong’o Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Flaunting Henna Tattoo on Shaved Head

Oscar-Winner Lupita Nyong’o Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Flaunting Henna Tattoo on Shaved Head

Sabeena, a New York-based self-taught henna artist, created the tattoo pattern. The saree was from fashion designer Misha Japanwala, and makeup was done by Nick Barose

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 20:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Lupita Nyong'o drew an intricate henna tattoo on her shaved head. (Images: Instagram)
Lupita Nyong'o drew an intricate henna tattoo on her shaved head. (Images: Instagram)

The exquisite henna tattoo that actor Lupita Nyong’o wears on her shaved head has gone viral online. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Nyong’o wore a pink, red, and yellow sari with golden earrings while twirling. At the St. Ann’s Warehouse premiere of Monsoon Wedding, directed by Mira Nair, the actor caught everyone’s attention.

She was shown in the clip lowering her head and displaying the elaborate henna tattoo pattern. Her freshly shaved head was covered by a gorgeous flower pattern. Her hands were folded as she turned around. She swirled in her saree and giggled. Furthermore, she posed alongside Mira Nair.

Sabeena, a self-taught henna artist in New York, created the tattoo pattern. Nick Barose applied the makeup, and Misha Japanwala, a fashion designer, offered the saree.

Advertisement

Posting the video on her Intagram page, the actress wrote, “When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we USE WHAT WE GOT to HONOR & CELEBRATE! #BaldieBrigade : Congratulations to the incomparable Mira Nair (@pagliji) on the opening of her musical adaptation of the beloved story #monsoonwedding (@monsoonmusical). Now playing at St. Ann’s Warehouse.: Henna design using Jagua (A natural skin dye from South America) by Sabeen Marghoob (@hennabysabeen)✂️ Baldie by Jay Johnson (@MrBarberJ)️ Makeup by @nickbarose Saree (borrowed in a pinch!) from @mishajapanwala#Wedding #HennaArt #Jagua #culturalappreciation," the Black Panther actor captioned the clip.

Internet users are in awe of her gorgeous appearance. Christine Wawira, an actor, remarked, “Oooo I’ve must try the henna on my head too!! I adore this. “Cultural appreciation!" wrote another user. I got it." “Exquisite," said a third user.

RELATED NEWS

Stunning in every way, right?

Follow us on

first published: May 16, 2023, 20:31 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 20:31 IST
Read More