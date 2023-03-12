Oscars 2023: A Look Back At Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Red Carpet Appearances

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles is all set to host the 95th Academy Awards this year. The main event is preceded by the pre-Oscars. This year, global star, Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration on March 10 with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The event also saw prominent international figures such as Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai, Kal Penn, and others in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra donned a sheer corset top with a fish-cut skirt, and a feather overcoat set from racks of the renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Her makeup balanced out her ruffled look. She wore a nude peach shade lip colour and kohled-lined eyes to give a hint of sharpness to the ensemble. For her hairdo, she went for beautiful waves.

Priyanka’s red carpet looks have always been a head-turner. As we gear up for the 95th Academy Awards, let’s take a look at her previous appearances.

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra made her Oscars red carpet debut and dazzled in a white sheer gown with off-the-shoulder corset motifs, feather embroidered work and translucent accents. She finished off her outfit for the event with a matching white purse and simple diamond stud earrings.

Priyanka stole the show at the 2017 Oscars as well. With a silver embellished gown with corset patterns, hand-embroidered silver embellishments all around, and bodycon detailing, she nailed the perfect red carpet look. She accessorised her outfit with diamond bracelets, earrings, and straight, open hair.

Again in 2022, the actress stood a class apart in a sheer black saree. She paired it up with an off-shoulder blouse and a chic silver bracelet and earrings.

Oscars are one of the most anticipated events for film enthusiasts around the globe. Many talented actors, directors, and films have received nominations, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out the winners. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony the event. This year, India has received three Oscar nominations (Best Original Song -RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Best Documentary Feature Film-Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, and Best Documentary Short Film- The Elephant Whisperers), making it a significant year for Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone has also been confirmed as one of the presenters for the event.

