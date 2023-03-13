Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Looks Straight Out Of A 80'S Hollywood Film As She Walks Down The Oscars Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the 95th Academy Awards which is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this morning (IST). Earlier on Monday, the actress took to her social media to share her Oscars look with her fans and trust us the comments are a testament to the fact that fans and well-wishers are relieved to see her pictures this early because let’s admit it, we were all waiting to see her ensemble.

The Global Star who had earlier unveiled the Fifa World Cup trophy as well seems to have taken inspiration from a lot of 80’s Hollywood films for this look of hers. Deepika opted for a stunning off-shoulder black gown for this year’s Oscars and needless to say she looks absolutely breathtaking. Need proof? Well, here it is-

The actress exudes some serious old-world charm not just with her gown but also with the clean and sleek hairdo and those statement diamond pieces. The diamond necklace and the bracelet are just adding the perfect bling that this ensemble required.

Deepika is the global ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton and so it is being speculated that this gown too has been designed by the same brand. This ethereal piece of clothing has a plunging neckline which accentuates Deepika’s lean figure. The opera gloves and the corset-like bodice definitely remind us of the legendary Audrey Hepburn. We need to take a moment out to appreciate the mermaid-pleated end of the gown and the body-hugging fitting of the entire dress which was simply perfect in every sense of the term.

In terms of her makeup, Deepika kept it absolutely simple with a classic winged eyeliner, a minimally dewy base, beautifully feathered brows and a nude pink lip shade.

