Oscars 2023: Malala Yousafzai Makes A Statement In A Ralph Lauren Gown For Oscars Debut

Malala Yousafzai made her Academy Awards debut along with her husband, Asser Malik on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Nobel Peace Prize winner appeared to represent her Oscar-nominated short documentary film, Stranger At The Gate, and she was dressed in a blingy silver ensemble that made heads turn at the Oscars 2023. Yousafzai’s attire was as striking as the champagne-gold carpet at the theatre Sunday evening.

For the ceremony, Malala donned a silver sequined gown by Ralph Lauren featuring a hood, long sleeves, and a cinched waist detail on one side. Her accessories were limited to a large silver diamond ring and a gold ring with a sizable emerald from Santi Jewels. To complete the ensemble, she added dangling earrings and stiletto heels.

Malala opted for a makeup look that featured lined eyes with kohl, darkened eyebrows, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, and a luminous base. She completed the look with a bold red lip colour and open tresses parted on one side. Beside her, Malik appeared sharp in a traditional black suit, white shirt, black bow tie, and black slip-on velvet loafers.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Yousafzai also attended the second annual South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios last week, before arriving in Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards. Malala co-chaired the evening alongside Mindy Kaling, Shruti Ganguly, Kal Penn, Kumail Nanjiani, Aziz Ansari, Radhika Jones, Bela Bajaria, Joseph Patel, and Anita Chatterjee, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia served as the hosts.

For the evening, Malala donned a peach salwar suit that consisted of intricate embellishments and embroidery work. She kept her makeup natural as she opted for well-done brows, mascara eyes, and glossy lips.

The activist and author represented as an executive producer on Joshua Seftel’s short film Stranger at the Gate, which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the 2023 Academy Awards. The 29-minute film follows a former United States Marine from Indiana who goes to war for his country and is deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. When he returns home from the war, he suffers from PTSD and becomes an Islamophobic.

The film was nominated alongside Haul Out, The Martha Mitchell Effect, How Do You Measure A Year and The Elephant Whisperers. The short documentary from India, The Elephant Whisperers, bagged the award this year.

