Oscars 2023: RRR Stars Ram Charan And Jr NTR Shine Bright In Black Ensembles As They Proudly Walk The Oscars Red Carpet

The true blue superstars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR arrived at the 95th Academy Awards happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in absolute style. The actors are at the Oscars to support and cheer for their blockbuster film RRR, from which the superhit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated under the Best Original Song category. The two actors undoubtedly made some heads turn as they walked the red carpet.

Ram Charan stole the show in a jet-black velvet three-piece which also included a classic bandhgala, a black asymmetrical kurta which was paired with black straight-cut pants. The golden buttons on the bandhgala and the uber-stylish brooch were simply a match made in heaven just like the actor himself and his wife Upasana, it effortlessly looked good together.

Ram Charan was accompanied on the red carpet by his lovely wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela who opted for a simple yet stunning off-white saree that had some lovely embroidery work done on the borders of it. The earrings, bracelet and neckpiece went strikingly well with the saree and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

On the other hand, Jr NTR looked dapper in a customised Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The tiger motif on the shoulder of his bandhgala could be representative of two things, the first being the fact that the tiger is the national animal of India and the second being the fact that RRR had a magnificent scene of him fighting a tiger, which remains iconic to date.

We definitely approve of the fact that he completed this amazing look with a pulled-back hairdo and dress shoes that suit every mood.

