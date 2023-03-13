Home » Lifestyle » Oscars 2023: Upasana Konidela Brings Six Yards To Oscars Red Carpet, Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Her Elegance

Oscars 2023: Upasana Konidela Brings Six Yards To Oscars Red Carpet, Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Her Elegance

On the champagne-coloured carpet, Upasana carried her calm aura as she accompanied her husband Ram Charan looking irresistibly charming.

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Upasana, who is expecting her first child with her husband Ram Charan, was glowing with pride. (Images: Instagram)
SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, has created history by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu clinched the Best Original Song trophy at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States. It won’t be wrong to say that Indians all over the world were waiting with bated breaths to witness the entire RRR team walk the red carpet. So, when Ram Charan made his debut appearance with his better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, fans went gaga over the couple’s traditional looks.

Wearing a regal silk saree, Upasana looked breathtaking. Coming from the shelves of celebrity designer Jayanti Reddy, Upasana’s six yards looked like a treat to sore eyes. Desi Internet users loved her for wearing the Indian traditional ensemble at the prestigious Oscars 2023.

Upasana, who is expecting her first child with her husband Ram Charan, was glowing with pride. Her saree featured a lacy border, which truly amped up the elegance. Jayanti Reddy’s saree was a specially customised sustainable piece for Upasana at the 95th Academy Award. The beautiful sartorial pick was reportedly created from recycled scraps.

RELATED NEWS

Upasana perfectly amped up the beauty by adding a contrasting effect through her accessories. Appearing like an alluring dream, Upasana let her neckpiece be the highlight of her OOTD. The jewellery featured a ruby red Lilium flower at the front with a small white pearl necklace by Bina Goenka. Upasana rounded up her look by tying her tresses in a side-parted loose bun. And for make-up, she chose pink lips and a kohl-eyed look.

RRR star Ram Charan, on the other hand, amazingly complemented his wife in a black sherwani. Looking nothing less than dapper, the actor chose a three-piece velvet ensemble, featuring a bandh gala jacket, an asymmetrical kurta, and straight-fitted pants. His atop jacket exhibited a bandhgala collar, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. The all-black ensemble looked more elegant with front gold-toned button closures and a stylish brooch.

