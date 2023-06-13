Over 11% Indians Living With Diabetes, Another 13 Crore At High Risk: Study

A startling 101 million (10.10 crore) Indians, or 11.4 per cent of the country’s population, are living with diabetes, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. While another 136 million (13.6 crore) are at high risk of developing the disease in the future due to prediabetes. The study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Health Ministry was published in the journal Lancet. The study also includes state-wise information on the prevalence of other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as high blood pressure, prediabetes, and excessive cholesterol.

As per the data, Goa has the highest prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes cases with 26.4 per cent, followed closely by Puducherry with 26.3 per cent and Kerala with 25.5 per cent.

In contrast to the national average of 15.3 per cent, Uttar Pradesh had the lowest prevalence of diabetes with 4.8 per cent, but it also had a higher rate of pre-diabetes with 18 per cent. States with reduced prevalence of diabetes during the next several years include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, according to the data.

Check The 10 Worst-Affected States/ Union Territories:

-Goa: 26.4 per cent.

-Puducherry: 26.3 per cent.

-Kerala: 25.5 per cent.

-Chandigarh: 20.4 per cent.

-Delhi: 17.8 per cent.

-Tamil Nadu: 14.4 per cent.

-West Bengal: 13.7 per cent.

-Sikkim: 12.8 per cent.

-Punjab: 12.7 per cent.

-Haryana: 12.4 per cent.

In terms of diabetes prevalence, India’s southern and northern regions show the highest rates - with metropolitan areas continually displaying high prevalence. The prevalence rates are lower in the central and northeastern regions, though. In terms of prediabetes prevalence, Punjab, Jharkhand, and several areas of the northeastern region of India have lower rates than the central and northern regions. Notably, the prevalence of prediabetes in urban and rural settings is not significantly different.