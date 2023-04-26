Overcoming the Fear of Abandonment: Root Causes and Solutions For Healthy Relationships

Relationships can be complex, and they can bring about many different emotions. One of the most common fears that people experience in relationships is the fear of abandonment. This fear can be debilitating and cause individuals to sabotage their relationships or avoid them altogether. Psychotherapist Sadaf Siddiqi explained that “as human beings, we all have a strong need for an emotional and physical connection from the moment we are born."

She emphasized the importance of skin-to-skin contact for infants and the comforting power of a hug from a friend or partner when feeling down. Additionally, she emphasized that individuals typically develop a stronger bond with people who genuinely listen and display empathy. Siddiqi related these principles to the notion of abandonment anxiety, implying that a lack of emotional closeness might contribute to this feeling.

Advertisement

Sadaf Siddiqi said, “A fear of abandonment is a severe form of relationship anxiety that can stem from a combination of factors, such as childhood trauma, an insecure attachment bond, or personality disorder (like borderline). It is not a diagnosis, but rather a symptom of a larger underlying issue." She further went on to share a few ways to reduce the fear of abandonment.

A fear of abandonment can develop due to various reasons. If an individual has experienced consistent neglect, abuse, dismissal, or ignorance from a parent or caregiver, it may lead to a fear of abandonment, even if unintentional. Additionally, one or more traumatic events can impact a person’s biology, such as brain chemistry, or personality, which may result in a fear of abandonment. Growing up in an unstable family environment with low levels of emotional warmth, physical affection, or a lack of consideration for personal needs can also contribute to a fear of abandonment.

Advertisement

A fear of abandonment can show up as:

Continuously searching for indications that your friends or partners do not approve of you (or do not desire to be with you). Having a desire to satisfy others at the expense of your own well-being. Absence of personal boundaries in your relationships. Staying in unfulfilling relationships because the fear of being alone or lonely is greater. Requiring frequent affirmation regarding minor things. Struggling with self-esteem and self-reliance.

4 tips for reducing fear of abandonment:

Strengthen your self-identity by actively participating in activities that promote self-assurance, such as sports or art. Look for multiple resources for support, including mentors, friends, online communities, spiritual groups, or a therapist. Develop daily routines that prioritize meeting your fundamental needs, such as focusing on sleep hygiene, regular exercise, and proper nutrition. Take the time to reflect on challenging emotions through different methods such as therapy, journaling, or meditation, to create a pause and process them effectively. The fear of abandonment in relationships is a common fear that can be triggered by a variety of different situations. If you have a fear of abandonment in relationships, it is important to understand why this fear exists and what you can do to overcome it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here