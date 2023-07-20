Pairing the Right Meat With The Right Liquor for a Healthy Heart

Though usually more a practice of fine dining, food and drink pairing is also an essential part of your terrace barbecues. If you’ve got a bigger crowd, you’ll need to think outside the box to create these pairings; but with a little bit of creativity and an understanding of the basic principles of pairing, you’ll easily be able to create fantastic food and beverage combinations on the spot.



Steaks and wine

Steaks and red wine is a cliche older than Hollywood, and it’s grounded in some decent science. The richness of the steak pairs exceptionally well with the fruitiness and acidity of the red wine. Truthfully, you can’t go wrong by serving someone a nice steak and a bottle of Merlot.

Although beer may feel like the natural choice when concluding for a plate of juicy regale, your palate will thank you for pairing that pulled pork with the right wine. When picking the right glass, it’s all about completing the sauce. However, brace it with a Petit Syrah, If you ’ve chosen a ginger- grounded North Carolina- style sauce. For Memphis- style pulled pork, reach for a Pinot Noir. For a South Carolina mustard- grounded sauce, try a Sangiovese. Or, if you ’re using a traditional, hoarse-sweet Kansas City- style sauce, reach for a Cabernet Franc.



Lamb

With its lighter, earthier flavor and tender texture, angel dyads well with medium- bodied reds like an inversely earthy Pinot Noir or a more delicate youthful Bordeaux mix.



Brisket

Although brisket isn’t technically a steak and may be more at home on a BBQ eatery menu, it’s still an appetizing beef dish. We just couldn’t leave it out! Brisket is incredibly scrumptious, so it needs a wine mate that can stand up to its savory profile.