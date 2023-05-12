Palak Tiwari Is Quite a Fashionista: Check Out Her New Post Here

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is a true fashion icon who knows how to rock the floral dress trend. In her latest photoshoot, Palak showcases her fashion prowess by effortlessly slaying every outfit. Her style is versatile, ranging from casual to formal, and she always manages to look chic and stylish. Take some fashion inspiration from this trendsetter and elevate your own fashion game with a floral dress.

Palak Tiwari treated her fans with a mid-week delight by sharing some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account. In the photos, the stunning actress can be seen posing seductively in a strappy floral bodycon dress. Her chic and captivating look has created quite a buzz online, with her admirers showering her with praise and the post already amassing over 60k likes.

Check it out:

Palak looked stunning in a white mini-dress with eye-catching red and orange floral prints that stole the show. The dress featured barely-there straps, a flattering sweetheart neckline, and a bodycon fit that perfectly highlighted her curves. The alluring fabric of the dress added an extra touch of glamour to her look.