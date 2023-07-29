Paneer Halwa Recipe: Try This Delicious Protein-Rich (Sweet) Dish At Home

Halwa is not just a sweet dish but an emotion. For people, in India, a special occasion is incomplete without a bowl of this yummicilious dessert. Did you know that you can also relish halwa made of paneer? Yes, it is one of many variations of halwa. This dessert has a good amount of protein, which is good for children as well as the elderly. Here is the recipe for paneer halwa.

Ingredients:

Paneer- 1 cup

Milk - 1/2 cup

Sugar - 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Whole almonds – 8 to 9

Chopped Almonds - 1 tsp

Method:

Step 1: To make paneer halwa, first take paneer and crush it into pieces with your hands. If you want, you can also put the paneer in small pieces.

Step 2: Now put them in a mixer jar and grind them.

Step 3: Take a pan and heat it to medium flame, add ghee to it. After the ghee melts, put grated paneer in it and roast it for some time while stirring it with the help of a ladle. When it turns light brown, add milk to it.

Step 4: After cooking both milk and paneer for some time, add sugar according to your taste and mix it well; then cover the pan and let the halwa cook for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Keep stirring the halwa in between, so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Remember that the halwa has to be cooked till the milk dries up, completely.