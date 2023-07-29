Parenting Tips: 5 Easy Ways To Make Your Kids Sharp And Improve Their Memory

A strong memory plays a crucial role in children’s development, as it impacts their ability to recall information and accomplish tasks. Difficulties in working memory can have negative effects on learning across various subjects such as reading and mathematics. Nevertheless, there are five simple steps to make your kids intelligent.

Make learning a habit

Foster your child’s passion for learning by taking them to the library and exploring books on diverse subjects. Visiting science museums or art galleries can also aid in visualisation and better retention. Encouraging visualisations helps children remember tasks more effectively.

Encourage them to exercise

Incorporating regular exercise into your child’s daily routine is essential. Encouraging children to develop this habit early on can be highly beneficial. Physical activity not only keeps the body healthy but also enhances brain function, helping the brain stay sharp and active.

Push them to read actively

Indeed, note-taking, underlining and highlighting words can aid children in retaining information for extended periods. Reading aloud is an effective method to enhance working memory. Engaging in both reading and writing activities, along with employing effective strategies, can significantly contribute to the development of long-term memory for your children.

Use pattern strategy

Encouraging children to recognise and use patterns can be a valuable method to enhance their memory. Whether it’s learning the alphabet or categorising objects, engaging in exercises that involve coding and organising information into patterns can have a significant positive impact on their long-term memory. The repeated effort of employing this strategy reinforces memory retention and recall capabilities.

Provide them with the right nutrition