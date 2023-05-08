Parenting Tips: 5 Ways You Can Make Milk Tastier And Healthier For Kids

Milk is considered a vital food for children as it contains essential nutrients like calcium, protein, fat, carbohydrates and minerals that aid in their overall growth and development. Nonetheless, several children do not appreciate the taste of plain milk and may develop a dislike for it. Although some children can be persuaded to drink milk, others refuse it entirely. However, any food can be made more appealing and appetising to children by adjusting the flavours.

There are several ways to make this essential food more appealing to children. Milk is a widely consumed beverage globally due to its numerous health benefits and high nutritional value. Dr Mohd Amir from Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon told Hindustan Times that milk is rich in protein, calcium, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids and other vitamins and minerals, making it an essential part of a healthy diet.

Milk is particularly important for building strong bones and teeth, as it contains vitamin D. However, many children develop a distaste for milk, which can be a problem. Here are some of the ways to make milk tastier, more enjoyable and more nutritious:

Milkshakes and smoothies

Blending milk with fruits such as strawberries, mango and banana can not only enhance its taste but also boost its nutritional value. Almost any fruit can be mixed with milk to create a delicious and nutritious blend. The addition of fruits to milk increases its fibre, mineral and vitamin content. Fruits are a natural way to cleanse the body and eliminate harmful toxins.

Dry fruit milk

To make milk more appealing and nutritious for children, mix various types of dried fruits into it and blend them in a mixer. This will create a healthy and flavourful milk drink that can enhance their overall development.

Cereals mix

Milk can be utilised as a cooking ingredient for a variety of cereals to create porridges. This can ensure that children not only obtain protein, minerals, calcium and vitamins from milk but also carbohydrates and other minerals/vitamins from cereals. Some examples include ragi malt, oatmeal, urad milk mix, and suji mix porridge.

Badam milk

Children enjoy kesar badam milk and it is possible to prepare it at home. To make it, soak 5-6 almonds in water overnight, peel them in the morning, and make a paste. Then, mix it with milk and add saffron if desired.

Avocados hash with honey milk mix

Avocados contain high levels of protein, fats, several essential minerals and vitamins, as well as dietary fibre. They are also rich in antioxidants, and when combined with honey, they can enhance immunity, alleviate constipation, and add flavour to meals.

