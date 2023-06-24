Parenting Tips: 7 Things To Avoid Keeping In A Child's Room

A child’s bedroom should be a happy and comfortable space. Electronic appliances, Medicines, sharp objects, Heavy furniture, and mirror-related objects should be strictly avoided as they can be harmful to them in some way.

7 things that should never be kept in a child’s bedroom or play area:

Electronic appliances

Any electric appliance is hazardous. Uncovered wall sockets are dangerous, as they might cause injuries to kids. Loose screws have a high risk of choking. Table lamps and materials can be harmful if a child pulls them. Any electric item that is kept in your child’s room should be well covered.

Sharp Objects

Objects like scissors, knives, testers, shaving kits, blades, or any sharp objects should be kept far from kids. As they are curious to know about all the things and sometimes they might take these objects which will harm them.

Medicines

Keeping an open packet of medicine or leaving it here and there in the house is dangerous, as your kid might eat it, which will be a risk to his or her health.

Heavy Furniture

Furniture that is not fixed to the wall or secured shouldn’t be kept in your kids room. Heavy furniture like beds, chairs, and tables, which are unstable, can cause injuries to kids. Hangnails, Loose corners, installing heavy artwork, mirrors, and bad wood finishing are all bad for children as in some other ways it might harm kids.

Glass Objects

Often, to decorate rooms, parents keep materials made from mirrors in their house, like wall paintings, showpieces, and vases, which have a high risk of causing injury to kids as they might fall on them or in any other way.

Loud Toys

Buying Loud Toys for kids is not a good practice, as they can cause hearing loss, especially for young kids. A medium- or low-bass sound toy should be preferred for kids any day over a loud device.