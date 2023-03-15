We all want our children to have friends and build social skills, which will help them create healthy relationships. For some children, making friends or communicating with others doesn’t come easy. Building friendships is something every kid needs to learn. Developing abilities such as sharing, caring, taking turns, or showing empathy are very important for the children to help them build long-term friendships. Here are some parenting tips you can follow to develop your child’s social skills and guide them well.

Set an example of good behaviour at home

If you want to teach them good things, start from your home. For this, talk to them politely. The other members of the house should also use good language among themselves, give respect and take care of each other. By doing so, your child’s behaviour will be good with the people they are meeting for the first time.

Be your child’s role model

Whenever you step outside the house with your children or attend a get-together with them, be friendly with other people you meet. When you do so, your children will also be able to learn from you how to interact with new people.

Get your child involved in activities

Motivate your children to participate in activities that can be their hobbies, going ahead in the future. You should also interact with your child’s friends and give them a chance to have fun together.

Keep an eye on them

Keeping an eye does not mean that you continuously monitor your child’s activity. Sometimes you should let them tackle their issues and let them deal with difficulties. If the situation gets out of control, you should be there to support them. This way, your child will learn how to handle a tricky situation on their own.

Give your child a chance to speak

After returning from work, when you meet your child, talk to your child and know about the activities and what they did the entire day. It w

