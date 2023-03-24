It’s common to see children dealing with stress and anxiety and that too at an early age these days. These problems are not only disturbing their life cycle but also have a major impact on their relationships. If you are worried about your child or you want to know whether they are dealing with the problem of anxiety, fret not. Today, we are going to share 5 ways through which you can make your children stress-free.

1. Change in eating habits

Stress affects a person’s insulin and cortisol levels. Due to this, children may overeat and make unhealthy meal choices that are high in fat, sugar, or both. On the other hand, some children experience a loss of appetite or no hunger at all when they are under stress because they get overextended. If there are any evident changes in your child’s eating patterns, then engage them in yoga and meditation to reduce their stress and anxiety.

2. Regular and Balanced sleep schedules

Children who don’t get enough sleep may become agitated, grumpy and unambitious. On the other hand, children who get enough sleep are probably less agitated and better able to handle the pressures of life. Setting a bedtime is crucial not just throughout the week but also on the weekends. Children who have a better sleep cycle are less prone to stress.

3. Spend time with your child

Make a habit of spending time with your children. As a parent, it is your responsibility to be with them in their happy and sad moments. Indulge in a conversation with your child regularly to check up on their physical as well as their mental health. In this way, you will make a special place in the heart of your child and they will feel at ease while sharing their problems with you.

4. Encourage them to face their fears

It is normal to get scared of certain situations and possibilities. But avoiding them only increases anxiety and tension. Make your child understand the importance of fighting their own battles and learning to face their fears courageously. Let them know it is okay to make mistakes as it is a part of growing and learning. This way you will be teaching your child of dealing with difficult circumstances.

5. Teach them positive thinking

Positive thinking is one of the best ways to lead your children in the right direction. Make your child understand the power of positive thinking and how it is beneficial for a happy and blissful life. Children often feel anxious and worried if something does not happen their way. But teaching them about staying positive in all situations can help in reducing their stress and anxiety.

