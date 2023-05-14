Parineeti Chopra Looks Just Like a Pari While Radiating Elegance in a Manish Malhotra Outfit

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, were engaged on Saturday in New Delhi. It took place at Kapurthala House, Raghav’s residence in Delhi. Following the ceremony, Parineeti posted pictures from the event on her Instagram account to make it official.

The actor wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" The two twinned in white traditional outfits for the special day. The actor also flaunted her big engagement ring in the first photo.

Parineeti chose this gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfit, and the shade, which was a blend of egg-shell white and ivory, just accentuated the actress’ beauty and made her shine as dazzling as the morning star. AAP politician Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, was dressed in an achkan created by his maternal uncle, designer Pawan Sachdev. The fact that they decided to twin and appeared ethereal standing next to one another has the internet totally giddy.

Parineeti’s dress for her wedding day has been decoded by designer Manish Malhotra’s label. Prior to the designer’s engagement, the actor was frequently spotted visiting the designer’s home. It’s safe to say that the meetings have done full justice because Parineeti looks nothing less than a pari in her engagement dress.

She captured everyone’s attention in an immaculate engagement ensemble of a soft-pink kurta, pearl-adorned flair trousers and an ethereal characteristic Kashmiri threadwork dupatta. The necklace is also a part of Manish Malhotra’s collection and was created in collaboration with Raniwala 1881. Wearing a piece by Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra appeared to be a princess. The actress added stunning jewellery as accessories to her ensemble.

Large white earrings and a bindi, which she wore as an accessory, perfectly complemented Parineeti’s ivory clothing. Parineeti’s gorgeous engagement ensemble has us completely smitten. What are your thoughts?