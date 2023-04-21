Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Are Engaged; Priyanka Chopra to Attend Wedding in October?

Parineeti Chopra’s fans have just one burning question on their minds these days - “When’s the big day?" It seems like everyone’s convinced that she’s tying the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, especially after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. And to top it off, Parineeti has been seen sporting a shiny new silver band on her finger! It’s no wonder rumours about their wedding have been spreading like wildfire. But now, a trusted source has spilled the beans to India Today about the wedding plans of this hot new couple.

As per reports from India Today, an insider close to Parineeti and Raghav has disclosed that their engagement ceremony has already taken place. The source also mentioned that it was a private event and both of them are thrilled. It seems that the couple is planning to tie the knot towards the end of October this year. However, they are in no hurry and have prior work commitments to fulfil before diving into the wedding preparations. Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra is also expected to visit India during the same time. She will attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival, where she is the chairperson.

Parineeti was recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, sparking rumours of wedding trousseau plannings. She looked smart in a white pantsuit, matched with a black crop top, a sleek handbag, and black heels. She posed for the paparazzi, but when asked about the wedding, the actress blushed and made her way inside Bollywood’s ‘it’ designer’s swanky bungalow.

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. Over the past month, the duo has been spotted quite a few times in Delhi and Mumbai. In a video that has been going viral on social media, the young MP was questioned about his relatinship with Parineeti, when he was coming out of the Parliament. Sporting a wide smile across his face, Raghav responded, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

