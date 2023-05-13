Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Designer Pawan Sachdeva Shares a Sketch of Raghav’s Attire

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are slated to be engaged today in New Delhi. In Kapurthala House, the former home of the Maharaja of Kupurthala, the couple will exchange rings. The designer Pawan Sachdeva, Raghav’s maternal uncle, has shared a sketch of the achkan that the soon-to-be groom will be wearing for his engagement. This is despite the fact that details about Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement look have already been revealed.

“Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look," explained Pawan Sachdeva, a fashion designer and Raghav’s maternal uncle.

Have a look at the sketch here:

Chadha will wear a tan-colored leather shoe with his ivory achkan, kurta and trousers. This was the greatest option for him because he didn’t want to wear a matching ivory mojri with the outfit, according to Pawan.

For their engagement, the couple will dress in complementary colours. Manish Malhotra’s ivory lehenga will be worn by actress Parineeti.

The wedding date is still a subject of rumours, but Parineeti’s followers are ecstatic about her engagement to the dashing Aam Aadmi Party leader who also serves as Bhagwant Mann’s chief advisor.

Let’s wish the gorgeous couple luck on their lovely future ahead.