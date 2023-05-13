Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Manish Malhotra Makes a Dashing Entry in a Gorgeous Black Attire

Manish Malhotra, arrived at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi wearing a black kurta, a basic black blazer and white trousers. He spent some time posing for photos in front of the venue but opted to withhold information regarding what Parineeti Chopra will wear on her engagement day. Though he said that the it was fabulous to have designed the costume for Parineeti’s big day.

Parineeti Chopra has been frequently spotted at the home and studio of Manish Malhotra over the past few months. And right now, there are numerous whispers circulating that the actress has decided with certainty to choose Manish Malhotra for her special day.

Today, in a a traditional ceremony at Connaught Place, politician Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are all set to get engaged. The couple will dress in clothing that match in hue for the evening event. Chopra will be seen wearing a subdued Indian attire made by couturier Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha will wear a minimalist achkan created by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

According to rumours, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since. Additionally, Parineeti and Raghav follow one another on Instagram.