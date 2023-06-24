Trends :Horoscope TodayAloe VeraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Paris Fashion Week: Dior's Kim Jones Sends Models Rising Up From The Floor At The Show

Paris Fashion Week: Dior's Kim Jones Sends Models Rising Up From The Floor At The Show

The much anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 Dior collection is being well received by across the globe and the show was a masterstroke

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Reuters

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 19:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Fashion critics around the world are obsessed with how good the show was. (Image: Reuters)
Fashion critics around the world are obsessed with how good the show was. (Image: Reuters)

Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones took to a sparse, futuristic setting at the Ecole Militaire in central Paris, kicking off his summer show with an army of models that rose up from a metallic catwalk.

A whining blast of scratchy electronic sounds set the runway presentation in motion, and the catwalk lit up as floor panels rolled back. Models emerged slowly, filling the room in rows.

One by one, they moved off the squares and paraded around the room to a sombre beat, in textured suits with an androgynous bent, embellished with pearls and sequins.

Watch Video-

The colour palette was pared down, mostly greys, ivory and pastels, while accessories came in bright, neon pink or yellow — jaunty, knit caps with pompoms, small clutch handbags, and chunky loafers.

Front row celebrities included fashion model Winnie Harlow, actress Demi Moore, singer Cha Eun-woo and “Game of Thrones" actress Gwendoline Christie, while the LVMH-owned (LVMH.PA) French fashion label’s chief executive, Delphine Arnault, sat next to her father, Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH.

Pharrell Williams, who showed his debut collection at Louis Vuitton with a blockbuster show that ended with music performance by him and Jay-Z on Tuesday, attended with his son, Rocket, and wife, Helen Lasichanh.

“Wow! Wow!" said Williams, as the audience burst into applause at the end.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

About the Author

Shreeja Bhattacharya

first published: June 24, 2023, 19:42 IST
last updated: June 24, 2023, 19:42 IST
