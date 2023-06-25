Paris Fashion Week: Givenchy Shows Dressy Tailoring For Men, Details Inside

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams took to the catwalk on Thursday with an elegant spring and summer lineup for men, paring down the layers and zeroing in on suits.

Models strode through a column-lined hallway of the Musee de l’Armee in central Paris, overlooking the monument’s gilded dome. They paraded suitcoats that ranged from long and slightly boxy, to short and pinched at the waist, paired with low-crotched trousers.

There were satin lapels for the dressier looks, while an olive green jacket had a slight military flair.

Accessories, a key focus of the LVMH-owned ( label’s designer, were also chic and included bags that were strapped around the waist, and carried in back.

The show took place on the third day of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear shows, which kicked off with the celebrity-packed blockbuster debut from Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, complete with a music performance from Jay-Z and Williams.

Upcoming runway presentations for the week, which wraps up June 25, include Dior and Hermes.