Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Paris Fashion Week: Givenchy Shows Dressy Tailoring For Men, Details Inside

Paris Fashion Week: Givenchy Shows Dressy Tailoring For Men, Details Inside

The whole anti-fit trend has taken over the world by storm and this new Givenchy collection is being well received by fashion critics and enthusiasts alike

Advertisement

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Reuters

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 21:12 IST

New Delhi, India

What are your views on this incredible collection? (Images: Instagram)
What are your views on this incredible collection? (Images: Instagram)

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams took to the catwalk on Thursday with an elegant spring and summer lineup for men, paring down the layers and zeroing in on suits.

Models strode through a column-lined hallway of the Musee de l’Armee in central Paris, overlooking the monument’s gilded dome. They paraded suitcoats that ranged from long and slightly boxy, to short and pinched at the waist, paired with low-crotched trousers.

Advertisement

There were satin lapels for the dressier looks, while an olive green jacket had a slight military flair.

Accessories, a key focus of the LVMH-owned ( label’s designer, were also chic and included bags that were strapped around the waist, and carried in back.

RELATED NEWS

The show took place on the third day of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear shows, which kicked off with the celebrity-packed blockbuster debut from Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, complete with a music performance from Jay-Z and Williams.

Upcoming runway presentations for the week, which wraps up June 25, include Dior and Hermes.

Front-row celebrities included Jared Leto, who turned up in a furry overcoat worn over a black suit-worn shirtless underneath.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shreeja BhattacharyaShreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound ...Read More

first published: June 25, 2023, 21:12 IST
last updated: June 25, 2023, 21:12 IST
Read More
Install
App