Parlour Palm To Spider Plant, 7 Indoor Plants That Require Little Or No Sunlight

Plants give a refreshing and pleasant atmosphere to the place they are placed. There are many people who like to create gardens in their homes. To maintain these plants, it is important to provide them with adequate water and sunlight. But there are certain plants that require no sunlight and can easily survive indoors.These plants draw nourishment from their roots, which helps them survive without sunlight. So, let’s look at seven plants that can survive without sunlight and can be kept inside:

Parlour Palm (Chamaedorea elegans): Parlour palms are lush plants that look beautiful in a dining room or living room. These plants can grow in low-light conditions. They also grow better in shade. One of the most exciting things about parlour palms is that they can easily survive in artificial light.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum): Peace lilies grow well in low to medium light. One of the main reasons they require sunlight is because they produce better flowers with sunlight. But they can still survive in low-light environments, although they are far less likely to blossom. The peace lily is also one of the most popular plants for air purification.

Peacock Plant (Calathea makoyana): The peacock plant is known by many names, such as cathedral windows, rattlesnake plants, and zebra plants. The names of these plants are because of the leaves, which resemble the feathers of a peacock. These plants require very little sunlight to grow.

Peperomia (Peperomia): Peperomia are small indoor plants that are usually kept on desks. There are about 1000 types of peperomias, most of which are found in South and Central America. These plants prefer bright, indirect light and can thrive in fluorescent lighting as well. If necessary, Peperomias can survive in partially shaded regions too.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata): Snake plants are one of the most common and loved indoor plants. They are named snake plants because their leaves resemble the skin of snakes. Snake plants can handle a variety of lighting situations. They rot easily; therefore, it’s important to allow their soil to dry between waterings.