Pears To Plums: These Summer Fruits Can Help Ease Constipation

With the summer knocking at the door, we must pay attention to our diet and include healthy food items, which can help keep our bodies hydrated. A dehydrated body can welcome a number of diseases among which stomach issue is certainly one of the major concerns. Individuals who don’t drink water frequently in summer can end up suffering from constipation, which can take a toll on their daily life. While water can help overcome the issue, there are several fibre-rich fruits that can also aid in battling stomach-related problems. Let’s take a look at some of such fruits:

Pears:

Both soluble and insoluble fibre, which can be found in pears, are crucial for maintaining a healthy and happy gut. The fruit’s skin contains the former, which helps push stools along the colon, maintaining regular bowel motions. Pears also include sorbitol or sugar alcohol, which makes them a natural laxative. Since it is not easily metabolised, sorbitol aid in pulling water to the colon and keeping stools soft and simple to pass.

Citrus Fruits:

Oranges, grapefruits, and mandarins are examples of citrus fruits that are known to be energising snacks as well as excellent sources of fibre. Pectin, a soluble fibre, is also abundant in citrus fruits, particularly in their peels. It can shorten the duration of intestinal transit and ease constipation. In addition, citrus fruits contain a flavanol called naringenin, which has a laxative effect by increasing fluid secretion into the colon.

Apples:

Similar to pears, apples also include a significant quantity of soluble and insoluble fibre. Those can be found in the apple flesh in the form of pectin. Pectin has the ability to lessen constipation symptoms as it reduces the transit time of stools through the colon while also accelerating the process of removal.

Dried Plums:

Prunes, which are dried plums, are often used as an all-natural constipation remedy. Prunes contain cellulose, an insoluble fibre that raises the water content of the stool, giving it the ability to be more voluminous. Short-chain fatty acids are also produced during the colon’s digestion of the soluble fibre in prunes, which can also result in an increase in stool weight.

Bananas:

Strangely, depending on how ripe they are, bananas can either contribute to or relieve constipation. When completely ripe, bananas contain soluble fibre and can therefore aid in the treatment of constipation. Unripe or green bananas, on the other hand, contain a lot of resistant starch, which can be extremely binding and result in constipation. Because of this, unripe bananas can be beneficial to treat diarrhoea.

