Peru Takes Action as Guillain-Barre Syndrome Spreads, Declares Health Emergency

In response to a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, a rare neurological disorder, the Peruvian government has declared a nationwide health emergency. According to reports from the news agency MercoPress, Peru has recorded four deaths and 182 cases of GBS since June of this year. The government had previously issued an alert on June 27 due to the escalating number of cases.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system, causing sudden muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The symptoms of GBS typically appear on both sides of the body and progress rapidly. Initial signs include tingling, numbness, and pain, followed by muscle weakness, particularly in the back, arms, and upper body. Breathing muscles may also be affected, leading to difficulties in respiration. Other symptoms can include problems with eye movement, swallowing, bladder control, chewing, speaking, and digestion. In some cases, individuals may experience an inability to walk or climb stairs.

There are three main variants of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP) is the most common form in Europe and North America, characterized by sensory symptoms and muscle weakness. Miller Fisher Syndrome, more prevalent in men than women, presents with symptoms such as ataxia, eye muscle weakness, and areflexia, but typically no limb weakness. Acute motor axonal neuropathy, also known as Chinese paralytic syndrome, is rare in Europe and North America but accounts for a significant proportion of cases in Asia and Central and South America.