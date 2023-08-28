Pistachio Passion: Unveiling a World of Flavorful Recipes

Elevate your culinary creations with the irresistible charm of pistachios. From savory dishes to decadent desserts, this compilation unveils an array of recipes that harness the unique flavor and crunch of pistachios. Whether toasted and sprinkled over salads or ground into creamy sauces, these versatile nuts add a delightful twist to every bite. Embark on a flavorful journey as we explore the culinary magic that pistachios bring to your kitchen.

PISTACHIO CHOCOLATE BRITTLE

YIELD

Approximately 1 pound

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Sugar

½ cup Light corn syrup

1 cup Shelled natural American pistachios

2 tablespoons Butter or margarine

1 teaspoon Brandy or vanilla flavoring

½ teaspoon Baking soda

1 package Chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Place pistachios on a baking sheet; bake at 300°F. to keep warm while preparing candy. Combine sugar, butter, water and corn syrup. Cook, without stirring, to a soft crack stage (275°F. on candy thermometer). Add brandy flavoring and pistachios. Pour onto a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot candy and allow it to stand for three minutes. Spread the melted chocolate over the candy with a knife. Cool. Break into serving-sized pieces.

PISTACHIO FUDGE

YIELD

36 pieces

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Powdered sugar

⅔ cup Cocoa

Dash salt

¼ cup Milk

2 teaspoons Vanilla

½ cup Butter or margarine

¾ cup Coarsely chopped natural American pistachios

¾ cup Halved candied cherries

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large microwave proof bowl, combine powdered sugar, cocoa and salt. Stir in milk and vanilla; mix well. Place butter on top. Microwave at HIGH 2 minutes. Beat until smooth; stir in pistachios and candied cherries. Spread in a buttered 8 x 8 x 2 inch baking pan. Chill until firm. Cut into 36 pieces.

DATE PIE

YIELD

15 pieces

INGREDIENTS

FILLING

1 cup coarsely chopped raw American pistachio kernels

3 cups pitted dates

ROUX

1 cup oil or unsalted butter

1½ cups unbleached all-purpose

flour, sifted

DUSTING

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

GARNISH

1 cup ground pistachios or toasted shredded coconut

INSTRUCTIONS

In a wide skillet, toast the pistachios over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes, shaking the skillet back and forth. Set aside and allow to cool. Stuff each date with a few pistachio kernels. Arrange the dates, packed next to each other, in a flat 9-inch pie dish. To make the roux: In a wide, deep skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, add the flour, and fry, stirring constantly for about 15 to 20 minutes until the mixture is a golden caramel color (beware to neither undercook or overcook the flour). Spread the hot roux over the dates, pack down, and smooth out with the back of a spoon to create an even surface. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, cardamom, and confectioners’ sugar. Sprinkle evenly over the pie while still warm. Sprinkle the ground pistachios evenly over the surface. Allow to cool thoroughly. Just before serving, cut in small pieces (traditionally diamond shaped). Carefully arrange these on a serving platter or serve on the same plate.

PISTACHIO MACARON

YIELD

2 pounds 10 ounces

INGREDIENTS

9 oz. Egg whites

½ oz. Dried egg whites

7½ oz. Granulated sugar

15 oz. Powdered sugar

5 oz. Pistachio meal

5 oz. Blanched almond meal

1 g Green food coloring, powder

INSTRUCTIONS