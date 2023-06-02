Pistachios Take Center Stage: Exciting Recipes Showcasing the Nut's Irresistible Flair

Pistachios, with their rich flavor and satisfying crunch, add a delightful twist to various culinary creations. From sweet treats to savory dishes, pistachios offer a versatile ingredient to elevate your recipes. In desserts, they bring a nutty and creamy element to ice creams, cakes, and cookies. In salads, they provide a delightful crunch and subtle sweetness. Pistachios can also be ground into a paste for sauces, marinades, or pesto, adding a unique depth of flavor. Whether sprinkled on top as a garnish or incorporated into the main ingredients, recipes with pistachios offer a delightful combination of taste, texture, and visual appeal. Check out these recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and American Pistachios.

Pista Crusted Salmon By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

1 cup American Pistachios

800 grams salmon filet

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ lemon

2 tsp mustard sauce

4-5 white bread slices

8-10 fresh parsley sprigs

2 tbsps olive oil

Beetroot sauce to serve

Salad to serve

Microgreens for garnish

Method

Sprinkle some salt on the salmon filets. Add crushed black peppercorns, squeeze the juice of lemon and apply some mustard sauce. Set aside to marinate for 5-10 minutes. Tear the white bread slices and add into a food processor jar. Add American Pistachos, parsley sprigs and salt and process to a coarse powder. Spread the processed powder on to a large plate. Place the salmon filets on and coat it properly on both sides. Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Place the crusted salmon and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook the other side for 2-3 minutes as well. Cut into thick slices. Pour some beetroot sauce on a serving plate, arrange the salad over it. Place the salmon slices and garnish with micro greens. Serve.

Pista Stuffed Roasted Lamb Rack By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

1 cup American Pistachios

800 grams lamb rack

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 bulb of garlic

3 tbsps olive oil

4-5 fresh rosemary sprigs

2-3 tsps butter

Microgreens for garnish

To Serve

Mashed potatoes

Grilled vegetables (green zucchini, yellow zucchini, broccoli, carrot, green peas) to serve

Red cherry tomato quarters

Au jus as required

Method

Preheat the oven at 200ºC. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a pan. Add American Pistachios and blanch for 3-5 minutes. Drain the pistachios and put them into cold water to stop the carry over cooking to avoid discoloration. Peel the pistachios and add into a food processor jar and process to a coarse mixture. Make a deep horizontal slit on the meat of the lamb rack that joins the bone to create space for the stuffing. Ensure not to cut it through completely. Sprinkle salt, crushed black peppercorns and Worcestershire sauce and rub well on the meat. Flip the lamb rack and drizzle some Worcestershire sauce, crushed black peppercorns and rub well. Generously stuff the center of the lamb rack with the coarsely processed pistachios. Secure the stuffing by tying a thread around the meat and the bones. Slice ½ inch top of the garlic bulb. Heat olive oil in a heavy bottom cast iron pan. Place the stuffed lamb rack, add rosemary sprigs and place the garlic bulb with the cut side facing down. Add butter and cook on high heat for 1-2 minutes. Flip the lamb rack and cook the other side on high heat for 2-3 minutes. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake till the lamb is cooked completely. Cut the thread and slice and arrange on a serving plate. Garnish with micro greens. Serve hot with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, cherry tomatoes, and au jus.

Stir Fried Pista Prawns by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

½ cup American Pistachios

12-15 large prawns, cleaned and deveined

2 tbsps oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped

1 spring onion bulb, diagonally sliced with the greens

10-12 blanched broccoli florets

1 medium red capsicum cut into 1 inch triangles

1 medium onion, diced into 1 inch pieces and layers separated

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Method

