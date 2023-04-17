Planning A Big Fat Destination Wedding? 5 Rajasthan Venues You Must Consider

Rajasthan, the land of royal palaces, rich culture and traditions, offers an incredible backdrop for a wedding celebration. It’s no surprise that Rajasthan has become a popular destination for couples looking to tie the knot in a royal setting. Each venue is unique, which makes it easy to find the perfect location to suit your style and preferences.

Here are some of the best Rajasthan destination wedding venues to consider for your special day:

Welcomhotel Khimsar Fort and Dunes

The 16th-century fort turned hotel is a perfect destination wedding venue in Rajasthan. It’s a perfect blend of heritage, luxury and natural beauty. The stunning architecture and traditional decor offer an impressive setting for a grand wedding celebration. Additionally, the surrounding sand dunes and desert landscape provide a unique and breathtaking backdrop for pre-wedding functions and photography. Alila Fort, Bishangarh

The fort, which is over 230 years old, has been transformed into a stunning hotel with indoor and outdoor spaces perfect for weddings of any size. The breathtaking views of the Aravalli hills and surrounding landscape offer a stunning backdrop for wedding festivities. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur offers a stunning location for couples to exchange vows. Its grand architecture and breathtaking views of Lake Pichola and surrounding hills create a romantic and unforgettable experience. With flawless service, delicious cuisine and a perfect blend of heritage and luxury, Taj Lake Palace is the ideal destination wedding venue in Rajasthan. Fairmont, Jaipur

The hotel’s scenic location near the Aravalli Hills, surrounded by lush gardens and pools, makes for a stunning setting for wedding ceremonies. The experienced staff is dedicated to ensuring the couple and their guests have a memorable and stress-free experience. With luxurious accommodations, world-class cuisine and modern facilities, this Rajasthan venue is the ideal destination for a dream wedding. Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Rambagh Palace is a 19th-century palace built for the Queen’s favourite handmaiden. It has now been turned into a luxurious hotel with modern amenities and old-world charm. The palace has gardens, courtyards and banquet halls. Rambagh Palace has excellent service and stunning architecture. It is a perfect wedding venue for an unforgettable experience.

