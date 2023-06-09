Planning A Vacation In Ujjain? Here Are 4 Places You Can't Afford To Miss

Ujjain is one of those holy places in Madhya Pradesh where you not only feel isolation but also a sense of divinity that soothes your spirit. Simhastha (Kumbh Mela), one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, is held on the banks of the Shipra River once every 12 years in the holy city.

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is Ujjain’s main attraction. It is one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and Bhasma aarti is a daily routine that you should not skip. The ritual bath of the Shivling is followed by smearing it with different offerings like curd, honey, and sandal paste, and ultimately cleansing it with milk and water. Finally, ash and shringaar material are used to embellish the Shivalinga.

Along with the Mahakaleshwar temple, there are a few other great places that can be visited during your travels. Here’s the list:

Advertisement

Kal Bhairav temple: You may get to the famed Kal Bhairav temple by crossing the Shipra river bridge near the Bhagirathi caves. The devotion to the ashta bhairava, or Lord Shiva’s eight attendants, is a fundamental aspect of Shiva Bhakti (devotional worship) in Ujjain, and because Kal Bhairav is the main among those eight, this temple is especially prominent in the town. Timings: 5 AM to 7 PM

Jantar Mantar is an observatory in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, approximately 2.5 kilometres from Ujjain Junction. It is the oldest observatory in India and one of the most well-known destinations to visit as part of Ujjain packages. Sawai Raja Jai Singh built the Jantar Mantar in Ujjain between 1725 and 1730 AD to aid Hindu intellectuals and astrologers in their research and studies. Timing: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vikram Kirti Mandir is a museum and cultural centre in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the most beautiful sites to visit in Ujjain. The Vikram Kirti Mandir was built in 1965 to commemorate the second millennium of the Vikram era.