Vacation is never a bad idea, especially when it comes to getting some relief from the scorching summer heat. Whenever we think of vacations, snowy landscapes and mountains come to our mind. Wondering which hill station in India can be the best place to explore this summer? Himachal Pradesh is a good option. It’s such a massive place to explore. Today, we are here to talk about one specific destination from the state that you must visit. Wondering which place we are talking about? We are talking about Losar village, which is located in Lahaul and Spiti Valley.

Losar is a small village, which is pristine, soothing, and truly delightful. A trip to Lahaul and Spiti Valley is incomplete unless this heaven-like location is visited. Losar village, located near the confluence of the Losar and Peeno streams, is set beautifully adjacent to the Indo-Chinese border at a height of 13400 feet above sea level. Due to its high altitude, the weather in this destination is typically very windy and delightful.

Losar appears to be a cold desert at the far end of the Spiti Valley. Losar’s unparalleled beauty draws tourists from all over the world, allowing tourists to enjoy a wonderful vacation here. The beautiful rivers, delightful vistas, and majestic mountain ranges in Losar mesmerise tourists.

Moon Lake

If you visit Losar village, do stop by Moon Lake. Every year, tourists from all over the country come to see this lake. This lake, nestled between mountains and valleys, draws a large number of visitors. The view of beauty here is truly breathtaking. This blue-coloured lake is regarded as one of the best tourist destinations.

When to visit

During winter, this location becomes even more inaccessible, with a blanket of snow covering the place. This is why this location is closed to visitors during the winter. If you want to visit, go in the summer. A large number of tourists visit to engage in adventure activities. The journey to Losar is remote and full of adventure. If you want to go on an exciting journey in Himachal Pradesh, you must visit Losar. You can also come here during the Losar festival.

Nearby places

The distance between Losar and Kaza is approximately 57 kilometres. Trekking and snow riding are popular activities for visitors. This village is located at the confluence of two rivers, Losar and Pino. The natural beauty is comparable to that of Ladakh. Beautiful hills, mountain rivers, and far-flung valleys can be seen here. Tourists must cross the Kunjam Pass to get here. If you are a true nature lover and are yet to visit this Himachal village, make a plan to take a trip this summer. What are you waiting for?

