Planning Pregnancy? Here Are Some Medical Tests New Parents Need To Be Aware Of

Preparing for the arrival of a new life is a momentous event, and thorough planning and essential medical tests are vital for both the mother and the baby. According to Health and Family Welfare statistics from 2019, India witnesses approximately 26 million births, with 79% of pregnant women receiving at least one antenatal care visit. However, only around 51% of women manage to have the recommended minimum of four appointments. Various factors contribute to this situation, including limited awareness about the importance of regular check-ups, restricted access to healthcare facilities, financial constraints, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in different regions. On this International Day of Action for Women’s Health, it is crucial to recognize and celebrate the significance of women’s well-being and reproductive health.

“To ensure that the expectant mother is healthy, in addition to medical tests, it is crucial to prioritize the mother’s overall health, including a balanced diet and appropriate nutrition. Daily iron and folic acid supplementation are currently recommended by WHO as part of antenatal care, to reduce the risk of low birth weight, maternal anaemia, and iron deficiency. It is essential that the mother gets haemoglobin, blood pressure, urine and weight checked at regular intervals. Abdominal examination and ultrasound are necessary to assess foetal growth," says Dr Mokshadayini, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician and Senior Consultant, MedGenome Labs.

In addition to the above tests, with the technological advancement, it is now possible in India for prospective parents to get genetic testing done which aids in identifying potential health concerns or inherited diseases that can lower the risk of pregnancy complications if any. Dr Mokshadayini explains the various tests:

Carrier Screening

Carrier Screening is a comprehensive test that utilizes advanced technologies like NGS and MLPA to identify disease-causing mutations in over 2000 genes associated with genetic disorders. It is typically performed before or early in pregnancy to detect individuals carrying genetic variants for diseases. While it can be performed any time, it is most beneficial when done in pre-pregnancy and during the early stages of pregnancy to get accurate information about genetic risks.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing- Aneuploidy (PGT – A, M, S)

PGT-A is a specialized test that assesses an embryo’s chromosomal material prior to implantation following in vitro fertilization (IVF). By examining cells from the IVF embryo, it identifies numerical chromosomal abnormalities known as aneuploidy. PGT-A is conducted at the blastocyst stage (around day 5-7 of embryo development) before pregnancy, enabling the selection of embryos with a greater likelihood of successful implantation and reducing the risk of specific genetic conditions.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

NIPT is a safe and non-invasive prenatal screening test that provides accurate genetic information about the baby, distinguishing it from other tests. By analysing foetal DNA from the placenta in maternal blood, it detects genetic abnormalities contributing to diseases. NIPT can be performed after the 10th week of conception when sufficient foetal DNA is present in the mother’s bloodstream for analysis.

Rhesus D Track

Non-invasive RhD testing analyses cell-free foetal DNA in maternal blood to determine the RhD blood type of the foetus. It helps identify RhD sensitization and prevent complications in future pregnancies. This test is distinct as it assesses RhD status and is performed in the first trimester to evaluate RhD incompatibility risk.

Molecular Cytogenetic tests

Cytogenetic testing is a versatile approach that can be performed on different bodily tissues during pregnancy or after birth. It can detect numerical or structural chromosomal defects and is available prenatally, postnatally, or on aborted embryos. The timing of the test depends on the specific clinical indication and can be conducted at various stages of pregnancy.

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Test

Recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL) is the occurrence of two or more failed clinical pregnancies (as confirmed by ultrasound or a pregnancy test) back-to-back. RPL testing is done to identify underlying causes and explore options for a successful pregnancy, focusing on investigating causes for the prospective mother.

To determine which tests are suitable for your specific needs in prenatal and reproductive health it is essential that you consult a healthcare practitioner to seek guidance for a successful pregnancy.