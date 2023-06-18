Planning to Be A Father In Your 40’s; Here’s What You Need To Know

It might be overwhelming to become a father at the age of 40, especially if you have worries about your health and your capacity to keep up with your child. Age-related declines in sperm quality are common. In particular, as you age, your sperm’s shape and motility are both likely to decrease, making it more challenging for them to fertilize an egg. Your testosterone levels will probably start to fall around the age of 40. Your libido could drop as a result, or regular sex might become more challenging. Older males are more likely to suffer from diseases that lower fertility. The fertility process might also be hampered by some drugs for medical issues that arise later in life.

While having these concerns is quite reasonable, there are also lots of benefits to becoming a father at this time. Becoming a father at 40 can be highly rewarding if you put an emphasis on healthy living, self-care, and strong communication with your partner. Dr Sonal Singhal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram shares what you need to know when planning to be a father in your 40s.

Listed below are the risks associated with becoming a father after 40

Children whose fathers are older do tend to have a higher prevalence of several hereditary disorders. As you get older, particularly in your 40s and beyond, you may have a slightly higher risk of having a baby with the diseases listed below: