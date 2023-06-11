Planning to Decorate Your Home on A Budget? We Asked Décor Experts for Tips

Every once in a while, we are confronted with a familiar feeling that our home no longer has the aura of newness. This encourages most of us to refurbish our space by painting our interior walls, replacing fixtures with new ones, or changing the color scheme entirely. But executing these big changes is an expensive affair and not an easy feat. Fortunately, there are ample other ways to update the look and feel of your home that won’t require a hefty investment.

We approached some of the leading home décor experts for their tips on how to get started with a home makeover using items you already own or can be easily purchased without affecting your pockets much. You might be surprised by some of these décor ideas. Read on for more:

Advertisement

Change the lighting situation to liven up your living room

One of the best ways to add life to any space is by introducing a combination of natural and artificial lights. Sheer curtains in neutral tones do an excellent job of allowing direct sunlight in the room with different intensities. Moreover, these curtains are trendy, easy to maintain, and look refreshing. In the absence of natural light, consider using artificial lighting through lamps, chandeliers, or dimmers to make the space look bright, warm, and welcoming. For further enhancement, consider placing some aromatic candles on fancy candleholders throughout the living area. These candles will bring additional light and refresh the mood with their fragrance.

Build an accent wall

It is often said that the walls of a home speak about the members living in it in more ways than one! Thus, while redoing your space, you should first give importance to beautifying the walls. Got family photographs, wall stickers, wall hangings, or a pile of pretty mirrors hiding out in a dark wardrobe? Create a wall display to get them out so you can appreciate their value. This can be a great way to reminisce happy memories, utilize existing items, and add a personal touch to your space. Try placing a larger frame or mirror in the middle to anchor the arrangement.

Go generous with greens

Advertisement

“The easiest, simplest, and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants, plant frames, or hanging plants. Not just plants but flowers will add a sense of vibrancy and freshness to the room. You can hang them from baskets or put them in vases for a cleaner look. For your plants, get small pots and set them on the center table, dining table, near windows, and other areas of your home," suggests Palash Agrawal, décor expert and founder, Vedas Exports. He also recommends placing a tall plant in a large indoor pot near your couch or beside the television unit so it is visible from every angle. If you are worried about dried petals and neglected plants, opt for something simpler, like placing a bunch of branches in a rustic vase.

Dress up your couch and coffee table

Advertisement

Though changing your couch and center table can be the quickest hack to enliven your living room, it can often be a major expense and waste of resources that could have otherwise lasted longer. Instead, resize the table if it is too long and reupholster the couch. You can add a splash of colors through pillow covers, table runners, rugs, and throws to freshen up the space. Use the table as a focal point and place a bunch of artsy books, tea-light holders, and mini flower vases on top. Throw a handful of floor cushions in different shapes and sizes over the carpet or rug for additional seating and comfort. On rare occasions when you want a host your friends for a party, you can push the center table towards the wall and replace the items with candles, cutleries, and game boards.

Create a favorite spot