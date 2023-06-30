Planning To Go Through Organ Donation? Here Is How You Can Talk To Your Friends And Family About It

Organ donation and transplantation are both very challenging processes and different people cope with them in different ways. Therefore, it is important to consider one’s feelings and needs and then move forward from there. Maintaining healthy relationships is always extremely hard. Even more so when you are due to undergo major life changes like an organ transplant. It is a trying time, mentally, physically, and financially. Therefore, it can be a challenge to maintain healthy personal or professional interactions. It is important to know how to deal with friends, family, and even yourself before, after and through the process.

Sunayana Singh, CEO of ORGAN India says, “Effective communication is important to establish and convey boundaries. Try to effectively communicate your concerns, needs, and limits to your friends and family. Post-treatment is a time when you will need time alone to recharge. Having visitors regularly or exhausting yourself will not help you recover physically and mentally. Figure out what works best for you and your caregivers so that none of you is drained of energy and can make a new beginning."

What works for you and what doesn’t is a big part of the recovery process. Go at your own pace. Keep in regular touch with your doctor and don’t miss any appointments. The most important thing is to honour the donation by taking good care of yourself.

Sunayna Singh further added, “Operate at a pace that works for you. A lot of people don’t understand how difficult it has been for you before the transplant and through the transplant, and that there are still many challenges that you face. Explain it to everyone and if someone consistently disrespects your boundaries then avoid contact with them temporarily."