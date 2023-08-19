Plant Based Meat Alternatives: A Comparative Analysis of Taste, Texture And Nutrition

Due to worldwide demand for sustainable and healthy alternatives to animal based foods, concerns about the health of both humans and animals have fuelled the creation of plant-based meat replacements.

There are many health benefits associated with eating plant based meats as they are packed with high fibre, good level of vitamins, minerals and proteins which reduces the risk for diabetes, cancer and heart diseases. Reduced consumption of meat may help in decreasing cholesterol levels and preventing heart-related issues and colorectal cancers.

“Meat alternatives are designed to mimic the taste, texture, colour, juiciness and form of animal meat which is achieved by choosing the right quality ingredients for their functional properties and in right combination, which also results in minimal or no additives usage. Protein being one of the most important ingredient which has oil retaining capabilities, dissolving, emulsifying, gelation and foaming properties, all of which are important for the creation of sensory and textural qualities that are like those of animal meat," says Ruth Renitha, Co-founder, Shaka Harry.

Most of the meat alternatives are derived from soya protein as it has desired specific traits like nutrition, protein network formation, taste, and physical appearance. “Currently, the meat alternatives are also manufactured by using proteins from cereals like maize, rice, wheat, oil seed, beans, lentils, pea etc. Adding oil or fat seems to be vital because it can increase the taste of the meat-alternatives. Canola oil, Rapeseed oil, Coconut oil and Sunflower oil are some of the fats and oils that are used," adds Renitha.