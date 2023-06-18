Podcast Panorama: 5 Podcasts You Must Listen To

Podcasts truly have something for everyone. They have begun to cover an extensive range of topics, from learning and informative shows to those dedicated to health and self-care. What makes podcasts even more captivating is the plethora of hosts and personalities that take the front seat, guiding listeners through their chosen realms. Whether it is travelers sharing their adventures, health personalities imparting wellness wisdom, celebrities offering their insights, writers and authors discussing literature, comedians tickling our funny bones, or a host of other captivating personalities, there is a podcast for every taste.

Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi says “Podcasts need to be constantly reinvented and formats need to be experimented with. The aim is to listen in to listener feedback and create new offerings that resonate with their interests and preferences. It’s an exhilarating time for the medium as diverse genres cultivate their own vibrant communities of listeners, and we are thrilled to witness more and more individuals joining the podcasting medium".

Let’s have a look at some of the podcasts across diverse genres:

The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor

This is a unique podcast in the health and wellness segment. Ashdin Doctor, the habit coach and captivating host takes listeners on an exciting journey to transform life through simple and effective habits. Popular guests like Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor have recently graced the podcast as guests and shared their personal experiences. In this engaging podcast, Ashdin delves into the realms of health, sleep, stress reduction, productivity, movement, nutrition, and relationships. The podcast is filled with intriguing facts and practical discussions that will encourage listeners to effortlessly integrate life-enhancing habits into their daily routines.

Has It Aged Well?

An entertainment podcast, Has It Aged Well? specially caters to Bollywood buffs. Listeners can embark on a thrilling cinematic adventure with Abbas Momin and Urjita Wani, the dynamic duo behind an extraordinary podcast that rekindles your love for timeless classics while uncovering hidden treasures. The podcast features thought-provoking discussions that explore the ever-evolving landscape of film, catering to both seasoned cinephiles and curious newcomers alike. This captivating podcast stimulates critical thinking and cultivates a profound admiration for the art of filmmaking. With Abbas’s brilliant humor and Urjita’s infectious energy, this show is an absolute must-listen. From intense masterpieces like Maqbool to beloved classics like DDLJ, they passionately dissect a wide range of films, regardless of their acclaim or reception.

The Musafir Stories

This podcast is an electrifying audio expedition uncovers thrilling travel narratives within India. Musafir Stories is a benchmark in travel podcasts as it transports the audience into the very essence of these adventurers’ journeys, allowing them to relive awe-inspiring experiences firsthand. The podcast’s ultimate mission is to share the vibrant tapestry of Indian travel, igniting a flame of inspiration within individuals to seize the moment, pack their bags, and dive into the exotic wonders of Incredible India! By unraveling the mysteries of this cultural melting pot, from majestic snow-capped mountains to arid deserts, from lush tropical rainforests to pristine beaches, The Musafir Stories introduces charismatic explorers who not only unveil their idyllic itineraries but also divulge travel tricks, hacks, and secrets that have transformed them into seasoned wanderers.

Paisa Vaisa with Anupam Gupta

This informational yet captivating podcast features enlightening interviews with experts from diverse realms of personal finance, delving into a wide range of topics including mutual funds, stocks, housing, loans, education, cryptocurrencies, and much more. The dynamic and charismatic host, Anupam Gupta, a renowned chartered accountant, author, and experienced investment research analyst, empowers listeners with the knowledge and insights needed to make informed decisions about their finances. Listeners can join the journey towards financial intelligence and prosperity by tuning in to this podcast.