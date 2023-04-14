Pohela Boishakh 2023: History, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations of Bengali New Year

POHELA BOISHAKH 2023: Bengali New Year, also known as Pohela Boishakh, is celebrated on the first day of the Bengali calendar, which usually falls on April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar. It is a significant festival for Bengalis, both in Bangladesh and in West Bengal. On this auspicious occasion, fairs are organized in cities, where people meet and greet each other by saying, “Shubho Nobobarsho," which translates to Happy New Year.

Bengali New Year is a time for Bengalis to come together, celebrate the new year, and pray for prosperity and happiness in the year ahead. It is a celebration of Bengali culture and traditions, and is an important part of the Bengali identity.

POHELA BOISHAKH: HISTORY

The tradition of celebration of the festival dates back to the Mughal era. Folklores tells that the occasion came into existence after the tradition was introduced in West Bengal during the time-period of emperor Akbar in an attempt to come up with a fixed day every year on which the tax on the harvest could be collected.

It is believed that royal astronomer Fathullah Shirazi was asked by Akbar to create a new calendar combining the lunar Islamic calendar and solar Hindu calendar already in use. Shirazi created a new harvest calendar -Fasholi Shan and it was believed to be the advent of the Bengali calendar. The Bengali Hindu communities living in rural Bengal credits emperor Vikramaditya for the creation of Bengali calendar.

POHELA BOISHAKH 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

On this day, many shops and businesses invite regular customers and give them some token of appreciation as the festival also marks the start of a financial cycle. Being an auspicious day, some stores even start a new book for maintaining customer records. On this day, people pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous business.

POHELA BOISHAKH 2023: RITUALS AND CELEBRATIONS

Cleaning and Decoration

In the days leading up to Pohela Boishakh, people clean their homes and decorate them with colorful rangolis and alponas. Wearing New Clothes

It is traditional to wear new clothes on Pohela Boishakh, to symbolize a fresh start and new beginnings. Offering Prayers

Many people visit temples or offer prayers at home, to seek blessings for the coming year. Cultural Programs

In both Bangladesh and West Bengal, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with cultural programs, including folk dances, music, and performances. Food

Traditional Bengali dishes are an important part of the Pohela Boishakh celebrations. Panta bhaat (fermented rice), ilish maach (hilsa fish), chholar dal (Bengal gram), and mishti doi (sweet yogurt) are some of the popular dishes served during the festival. Fairs and Parades

In Bangladesh, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with large fairs and parades. People come out in large numbers to enjoy the festivities, which include music, dance, and food.

